Brit Horror Flick Sacrilege is getting a September release

Bad Blood Films have confirmed that their folk-horror Sacrilege will be heading to digital retailers from 27th September.

The film stars a host of British talent, including Tamaryn Payne (Hollyoaks), Emily Wyatt (Rise of the Footsoldier), Sian Abrahams (Complete Strangers), Naomi Willow (A Guide To Second Date Sex), Ian Champion (Property), Rory Wilton (Fisherman’s Friends) & Emma Spurgin Hussey (Poldark).

“We’re thrilled that UK audiences will finally be able to get the chance to watch Sacrilege. We’ve been blown away by its reception in the US and it’s great to see it finally come home after a tumultous eighteen months”, said producer Mark Kenna.

Synopsis:

Four lifelong friends head to a remote lodge for a weekend of fun. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly descends into a fight for their lives when a local Pagan cult offer them up to their Goddess as a sacrifice for the Solstice.