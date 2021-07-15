BritBox announces new British Film Legends collection

August will see the arrival a new British Film Legends collection on BritBox, including Gary Oldman’s Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Imitation Game and a trio of classic Poirot movies starring Albert Finney and Peter Ustinov.

Movie highlights include:

The Madness of King George (1994)

When King George III becomes ill, his Lieutenants try to adjust the rules to run the country without his participation. Starring Nigel Hawthorne, Helen Mirren and Rupert Graves.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

In the bleak days of the Cold War, espionage veteran George Smiley is forced from semi-retirement to uncover a Soviet Agent within MI6. Starring Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy and Colin Firth.

The Imitation Game (2014)

During World War II, the English mathematical genius Alan Turing tries to crack the German Enigma code with help from fellow mathematicians. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kiera Knightley and Matthew Goode.

The Third Man (1949)

Pulp novelist Holly Martins travels to shadowy, postwar Vienna, only to find himself investigating the mysterious death of an old friend, Harry Lime. Starring Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten and Alida Valli.

The Elephant Man (1980)

A Victorian surgeon rescues a heavily disfigured man who is mistreated while scraping a living as a side-show freak. Starring Anthony Hopkins, John Hurt and Anne Bancroft.

Brighton Rock (1948)

In Brighton in 1935, small-time gang leader Pinkie Brown murders a journalist and later desperately tries to cover his tracks. Starring Richard Attenborough, Hermione Baddeley and William Hartnell.

Withnail & I (1987)

In 1969, two unemployed actors retreat to the countryside for a holiday that proves disastrous. Starring Richard E. Grant, Paul McGann and Richard Griffiths.

Murder On The Orient Express (1974)

In December 1935, when his train is stopped by deep snow, detective Hercule Poirot is called on to solve a murder that occurred in his car the night before. Starring Albert Finney, Laura Bacall and Ingrid Bergman.

Death On The Nile (1978)

As Hercule Poirot enjoys a luxurious cruise down the Nile, a newlywed heiress is found murdered on board. Can Poirot identify the killer before the ship reaches the end of its journey? Starring Peter Ustinov, Mia Farrow and Simon MacCorkindale.

Evil Under The Sun (1982)

Trying to find how a millionaire wound up with a phoney diamond brings Hercule Poirot to an exclusive island resort frequented by the rich and famous. When a murder is committed, everyone has an alibi. Starring Peter Ustinov, James Mason and Maggie Smith.

TV highlights coming to next month include all five series of Being Human, Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures, Primeval, Terrahawks, A Very British Coup, Upstart Crow, and the first two series of London’s Burning.