Britbox announces Our Generation: The Music that Shaped Britain

A new feature-length documentary exploring Britain’s music scene over recent decades is coming exclusively to BritBox UK from 26th August.

The streaming service bills Our Generation: The Music that Shaped Britain as “a definitive account of the key musical and cultural explosions which have rocked Britain through the decades – packed with revelation and insight from the people who know them better than anyone… because they were there.”

From Psychedelia to Glam Rock; Punk to Acid House; 80’s synth pop to 90’s Britpop, the documentary captures what it was like to bear witness to each of those special eras, and the dramatic impact they had on Britain.

Some of the biggest names in British music, fashion, politics and culture over the past few decades will talk about the part they played in these breakout moments and how these radical musical shifts changed British society.

They’ll also shed new light on Britain across the decades through the prism of music, in a film rich with rarely seen archive footage that brings to life the times we lived through.