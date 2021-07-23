BritBox announces return date for Spitting Image

The second series of the revived Spitting Image will launch on BritBox UK on September 11th, with a host of new puppets set to join the existing cast.

The show was Britbox’s first original commission and delivered “record subscribers” for the streaming service, as well an audience of 4.4m for its one-off US Election Special which aired on ITV. Produced by Avalon, the series has also proven popular on social media with 200 million views globally on official channels.

The show has also fared well outside the UK with successful runs in Finland and Belgium plus “millions of views in the USA via YouTube”. It was also announced earlier this year that a German version is being made for Sky Germany.

Roger Law, Spitting Image co-creator and Executive Producer, said: “In this next Spitting Image Series we will be in line with Boris’s ‘Levelling-up Policy’. The puppets are moving to Hartlepool.”

“We will also be levelling off the number of our political puppets by introducing puppet characters that have a grasp of what they do for a living – the English football team along with Gareth Southgate for starters. With lunacy rife it is a tough time for satire, but someone has to do it.”

Will Harrison, BritBox UK Managing Director added: “We are looking forward to welcoming the anarchy of Spitting Image back to BritBox this September, and can’t wait to see what Roger and the team have in store for our subscribers this year.”