BritBox announces three month 50% off deal

BritBox UK has announced a half-price offer of £2.99 per month for three months, available to both new and returning subscribers, to mark both Black Friday and the streaming service’s first anniversary.

To take advantage enter the promotional code BBSALE during checkout.

Created by the BBC and ITV, BritBox claims the largest selection of British boxsets, including recent and classic content from BBC and ITV, All4, Film4, Channel 5 and British comedies from Comedy Central UK.

The service is available on Smart TVs, Amazon’s Fire TV sticks, Apple TV and is coming soon to Freeview Play devices.