BritBox announces two-part Spitting Image US election special

Image: Avalon/BritBox/Mark-Harrison

Next month’s US Presidential election is getting the Spitting Image treatment, with the show’s producers announcing two special episodes covering the race for the White House.

Both episodes will debut on BritBox on Saturday 31st October, with the first episode also being shown that evening on ITV, the first time an episode of the new series has been seen on broadcast TV.

The series has been credited with delivering “record” subscriber sign-ups for the BBC and ITV created streaming platform.

Reemah Sakaan, Group Director ITV SVOD and Chief Creative & Brand Officer BritBox said: “’We’ve been excited about the timing of the US election for this series of Spitting Image for months… and it certainly doesn’t seem to be letting us down in terms of material for satire, so we commissioned a bonus episode that we are excited to share with both ITV and BritBox audiences.”

Kevin Lygo, BritBox Originals Creative Chief and ITV’s Director of TV added: “This is a great chance to celebrate Spitting Image’s noisy return after 18 years and give ITV viewers a taste of the full series, available on BritBox.”

Jon Thoday, Executive Producer at Avalon, said: “We are excited to mark the USA election with a double special with ITV and BritBox.”

Series creator Roger Law added: “Spitting Image returns to ITV for a one-off special on the 31st October at 10pm. Halloween. How very appropriate.”