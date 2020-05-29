BritBox app now available on BT TV set-top boxes

BritBox, the streaming service from ITV and the BBC, is now available on BT TV set-top boxes, allowing the ISP’s customers to watch hundreds of classic boxsets including Doctor Who, Only Fools and Horses, and Gavin & Stacey.

BT users will need to set up a subscription direct with BritBox but the ISP says customers will be able to add the service to their existing BT bills “later this year,” mirroring its arrangement with Netflix and Now TV.

Reemah Sakaan, Chief Creative & Brand Officer at BritBox said: “BT TV is a fantastic partner, and we are excited that even more people will be able to enjoy the biggest box of British box-sets here on BritBox!”

Siena Pakington, Content Director, BT said: “With the addition of the BritBox app, we’re continuing to offer BT TV customers access to the widest choice of the very best TV shows and films available.

“We plan to evolve what we offer with our BritBox partnership over time, and when combined with the wider content BT TV customers have access to – it really does make BT TV the number one service for those wanting the best TV experience”.