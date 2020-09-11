BritBox confirms date for Spitting Image’s return

Image: Avalon/BritBox/Mark Harrison

The revived Spitting Image will debut on BritBox on Saturday 3rd October, with new episodes following weekly for the 10 weeks.

The show’s return, which is being overseen by co-creator Roger Law, was announced earlier this year and is the streaming service’s first original commission.

Produced by Avalon throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the show has over 100 puppets ready to satirise each week’s events.

Among the big names appearing will be: Angela Merkel, Barack Obama, Boris Johnson, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dominic Cummings, Dominic Raab, Donald Trump, Dwayne Johnson, Elton John, Emmanuel Macron, Greta Thunberg, Idris Elba, James Corden, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Jürgen Klopp, Keir Starmer, Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton, Mark Zuckerberg, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Melania Trump, Michael Gove, Michelle Obama, Narendra Modi, Oprah Winfrey, Piers Morgan, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William, Priti Patel, The Queen, Richard Branson, Rishi Sunak, Tiger Woods, Tyson Fury, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

Writers working on the show include: Al Murray, Bert Tyler-Moore & George Jeffrie (The Windsors), Bill Odenkirk (The Simpsons), Brona C. Titley (The Tracey Ullman Show), David X. Cohen (The Simpsons), Gemma Arrowsmith (The Tracey Ullman Show), Jason Hazeley & Nico Tatarowicz (Charlie Brooker’s Screenwipe/Murder in Successville), Karl Minns (Russell Howard’s Good News), Keisha Zollar, Laura Major (Famalam), Matt Forde, Patric Verrone (The Simpsons), Phil Wang, Richard Herring, Sophie Duker (Frankie Boyle’s New World Order) and Travis Jay (Dave Chapelle and Friends) with many more joining the growing team.

Voice artists include: Billy West (Futurama), Debra Stephenson (The Impressions Show), Debra Wilson (Family Guy), Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Jess Robinson (The Imitation Game) John DiMaggio (Futurama), Lewis MacLeod (Dead Ringers), Lobo Chan (Killing Eve), Matt Forde (Unspun) and Phil LaMarr (Pulp Fiction), with many more joining as the puppet cast grows.

Producers are promising the show will be ultra-topical with scripts being written and new puppets made as close to each episode as possible.

Roger Law said: “Everything the team have done on the new Spitting Image shows, the caricatures, puppets and satirical gags have all been done in the public interest, as Boris might say ‘Pro bono publico’. It’s time to come off furlough!

“The people have spoken and the puppets are oven ready. We’re going to take back control from the likes of Boris, Cummings, Trump, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

“There will be tongue-lashings from our weather girl; Greta Thunberg, you’ll be knocked out by Tyson Fury and dazzled and amazed by Beyoncé and Herr Jürgen Klopp.

“This time Spitting Image is going global so we will be making world beating trade deals with North Korea and Belarus and if Gavin Williamson and Dominic Cummings finally get the sack, Spitting Image will give them a job.

“We have always employed strange people and I’m sure Dom, in particular, will be a great asset; he seems to dislike the establishment just as much as we do. And the message for the Keir Starmers and Michel Barniers is… Let’s get BritBox done.”