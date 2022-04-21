BritBox goes live in the Nordics next week

BritBox International has confirmed its service will be available from next week in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

The international version of the service is a joint venture between the BBC and ITV and offers thousands of hours of British content, including original commissions and deep archive titles spanning all genres. Next week’s Nordic launch follows launches in the US, Canada, Australia, and South Africa.

Reemah Sakaan, BritBox International CEO, said: “Adding fresh Originals to our deep range of genres and quality classics is a powerful combination that has just helped us surpass 2.5 million subscribers around the world.”

“Now, the BritBox team can’t wait to bring some of Britain’s biggest established names and brightest breakthrough stars to millions of new fans in the Nordics.”

The service will be available via the web at BritBox.com, on Android and Apple mobile/tablets, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV and LG Smart TV. It will also be available for C More subscribers in Denmark, Finland and Sweden and on TV 2 Play in Norway.

Prices (after a 7-day free trial):

Sweden – 89 SEK a month, 695 SEK a year

Norway – 89 NOK a month, 699 NOK a year

Denmark – 79 DKK a month, 599 DKK a year

Finland – 7.99 EUR a month, 59.99 EUR a year