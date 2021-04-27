BritBox goes live on Amazon Prime Video

BritBox is now available via Amazon Prime Video, allowing Prime members to access the BBC and ITV backed streaming service via their existing app.

As well as offering its own exclusive streaming content, Amazon enables Prime Video subscribers to sign up to 3rd party services, such as Starzplay and Eurosport, at an additional monthly fee.

The arrival of BritBox means the service is now available to millions of devices, including Sky Q set top boxes and games consoles, which currently lack a dedicated BritBox app.

Plans to make BritBox available via Prime Video were first announced last month.