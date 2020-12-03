BritBox grabs streaming rights to all-new Katherine Jenkins Christmas special

BritBox UK today announced that Katherine Jenkins’ brand-new Christmas special, filmed earlier this year at the Royal Albert Hall, will be available on the service from 7th December – the same day it arrives on DVD.

Produced by Ingenious Media, Katherine Jenkins: Christmas Spectacular from the Royal Albert Hall sees the classical superstar perform seasonal favourites and carols with full nostalgic Hollywood musical glamour.

Jenkins is joined by actors Vanessa Redgrave and Bill Nighy, operatic icon Sir Bryn Terfel, Italian tenor Alberto Urso, American Broadway star Marisha Wallace, English National Ballet lead principal Erina Takahashi and the Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment to share an unforgettable and enchanting experience this Christmas.

In a statement issued for the DVD release, Jenkins said: “Every December I perform a Christmas concert at the Royal Albert Hall; it is one of the highlights of my year. Sadly, this year arts venues around the globe are facing challenges and traditional Christmas concerts and carol services are under threat.

“After the 16 concerts I gave from home during lockdown, I realised how music can bring people together so rather than leave audiences without, we took the challenge head on and made a full-fledged feature film using the spaces of the Royal Albert Hall and camera and story-telling techniques in ways never done before,”

“My family, friends and I hope to bring comfort and Christmas joy to families and audiences around the world – whether they are together or apart. I really don’t think we left anything out – we even have a Sugar Plum Fairy!”

