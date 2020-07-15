Britbox is adding dozens of Royal Shakespeare Company, Donmar Warehouse, Royal Ballet and Royal Opera productions

Britbox has partnered with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Donmar Warehouse, The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera to bring subscribers a host of major productions, including the 2013 RSC production of Richard II starring David Tennant and its 2018 production of Macbeth starring Christopher Eccleston.

The other confirmed Royal Shakespeare Company productions are 2016’s King Lear starring Antony Sher, Titus Andronicus (2017), Love’s Labour’s Lost (2014), Romeo & Juliet (2018), Henry V (2015), Julius Caesar (2017), Henry IV Part 1 (2014), Henry IV Part 2 (2014), The Merry Wives of Windsor (2018), Othello (2015), The Merchant of Venice (2015), King Lear (2015), Antony and Cleopatra (2017), Hamlet (2015), Coriolanus (2017), Troilus and Cressida (2018), The Tempest (2017), Cymbeline (2016, Two Gentlemen of Verona (2013),Twelfth Night, As You like It (2017), Measure for Measure (2019), The Taming of the Shrew (2019) and Timon of Athens (2018).

Donmar Warehouse’s renowned all-female productions of The Tempest (2016), Julius Caesar (2012) and Henry IV (2014), are also coming to the service, as are The Royal Ballet’s performances of Tchaikovsky’s The Sleeping Beauty (2017) and The Nutcracker (2018), and Talbot’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (2017).

Operatic performances round off the collection, with Puccini’s Madame Butterfly (2017), Gounod’s Faust (2019), and Mozart’s Don Giovanni (2019) as performed by The Royal Opera launching on the service as are productions of Stravinsky’s The Rake’s Progress (2010) and Madame Butterfly (2018) as performed at Glyndebourne Opera Festival.

All productions will be available from July 23rd.