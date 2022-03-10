BritBox is bringing 10 more Carry On films to subscribers on April Fools Day

Ten classic Carry On films are coming to BritBox on April Fools Day including the film which kicked off the comedy franchise, Carry On Sergeant!.

Also joining the service on April 1st are Carry On Cabby, Carry On Cowboy, Carry On Cruising, Carry On Nurse, Carry On Constable, Carry On Regardless, Carry On Screaming, Carry On Spying and Carry On Teacher.

Other titles joining the service’s April Fools Comedy Collection include John Cleese’s Clockwise, The Titfield Thunderbolt, Simon Pegg’s Man Up, and Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa.

Last week ITV bosses revealed that BritBox will be merged into a wider ITVX streaming service later this year after which it’ll only be available as part of a “premium” subscription which will also include ITV catch-up shows and US boxsets ad-free. Pricing for the new service has yet to be announced.