BritBox is coming to Roku, games consoles and Sky Q through Prime Video Channels

The UK version of BritBox will be available through Prime Video’s channels line-up from this Spring, making the streaming service available to millions of devices which currently lack a dedicated app.

As well as offering its own exclusive streaming content, Amazon enables customers to subscribe to 3rd party services such as Starzplay and Eurosport via the Prime Video app.

The arrival of BritBox means the UK-centric streamer will be available on millions of devices, including Sky Q and Virgin Media set top boxes, Roku and games consoles, for the first time.

Announcing the move, Will Harrison, BritBox UK’s Managing Director, said: “We are excited to bring the very best British entertainment to an even wider audience through Amazon Prime Video Channels, especially as we launch even more original content in the spring, summer and beyond.”

Julian Monaghan, Director of Amazon Prime Video Channels Europe, added: “It’s great that we’re going to be offering UK Prime members access to the biggest British box sets with the addition of BritBox on Prime Video Channels.

“BritBox is a great addition to our selection of entertainment on Prime Video Channels, giving customers even more choice to find the TV series they love.”