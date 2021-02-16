BritBox is heading to South Africa

ITV and the BBC are taking BritBox to South Africa later this year, marking the streaming service’s fifth marketplace following launches in the US & Canada, the UK and Australia.

Last year the two shareholders announced plans to take BritBox to 25 new countries.

Offering a range of British dramas, comedies, and documentaries, the streamer operates outside the UK as a 50/50 venture between BBC Studios and ITV, while the UK version is 90% owned by ITV.

The US version claims over 1.5 million subscribers as of October 2020, figures for other territories have yet to be announced.

Martin Goswami, Group Strategic Partnership and Distribution Director at ITV, said: “The launch of BritBox in South Africa is yet another step in the platform’s trajectory towards international expansion.

“We’re delighted to bring the service to a brand new territory and continue towards establishing BritBox as a premium VOD brand across the world.”

Paul Dempsey, President, Global Distribution, BBC Studios, said: “We know that South African audiences have a real connection to British television and we can’t wait to bring them even more great shows, on demand, that we know they will love.”

To keep up-to-date on BritBox South Africa news, sign up to www.britbox.co.za