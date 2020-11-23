BritBox launches in Australia

BritBox has gone live in Australia, bringing a host of exclusive titles and well-known British shows to telly fans on contract-free terms.

Created by BBC Studios and ITV, BritBox has already launched in the US, Canada and UK and is set to expand into more than 25 countries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America and Africa.

In Australia the service will be the only place to watch all 1963-2019 episodes of Doctor Who and will also premiere the reboot of All Creatures Great and Small which has won record audiences for UK broadcaster Channel 5.

Also confirmed is the new Spitting Image, Shakespeare & Hathaway, Father Brown, Victoria, Morse spin-offs Endeavour and Lewis and light-hearted mystery Murder on the Blackpool Express.

Moira Hogan, Country Manager of BritBox in Australia, said: “Our aim is to be the place to discover hidden gems or find your new favourite series.

“We’ve delved into the rich catalogues of BBC Studios and ITV to deliver thousands of hours of classic and contemporary mystery, crime, drama and comedy titles for launch.

“This is just the start, with plenty more favourite British series, territory premieres, exclusives and originals to be released on BritBox each month.

“BritBox will also be the home to a variety of recently and previously broadcast series that viewers may have missed the first time around, now available for streaming on demand all in the one place.”

Fiona Lang, General Manager for BBC Studios ANZ added: “BritBox is very much a part of BBC Studios’ future strategy in Australia. The global growth of BritBox has been truly impressive and there is no doubt that we are heavily invested in ensuring the success of BritBox in Australia as part of our partnership.”

Martin Goswami, Group Strategic Partnership and Distribution Director at ITV, said: “This partnership provides a unique platform to give Australians what they want; the best of British creativity in a streaming format. BritBox offers the chance for consumers to enjoy ITV’s best-loved British content anytime, anywhere. It’s an exciting day for us all.”

BritBox costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 for an annual subscription, and is available via web browsers, iPhone, iPad, Android smartphones and tablets, Chromecast, Apple TV (4th gen and newer), Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, Telstra TV, and Fetch.