BritBox marks its first Christmas with over 100 classic festive episodes

More than 100 classic Christmas specials, including from classic hits such as Only Fools and Horses, The Good Life, Keeping Up Appearances and Jonathan Creek, are now available on BritBox.

The UK-centric streaming service is marking its first Christmas with a special ‘Britmas’ collection which also includes all four Downton Abbey Christmas specials and festive episodes from Extras, Blackadder, French and Saunders and Mock the Week.

This will be followed later this month by a curated ‘Very Christie Christmas’ collection featuring over 100 episodes of Agatha Christie classics.

The bundle includes seasons one and two of the BBC’s original Miss Marple series starring Joan Hickson, all six seasons of ITV’s Miss Marple starring Geraldine McEwan and Julia McKenzie, and David Suchet’s Being Poirot documentary

Classic British family films Oliver Twist (1948), Pollyanna (2002), Tarka the Otter and Bugsy Malone put the finishing touches to the collection.

Reemah Sakaan, Group Director ITV SVOD, commented: “The Christmas special is a unique trait of British TV and we are delighted that our new streaming service opens up this treasure trove of laughs, dramas, beloved characters and stories.

“We hope that everyone will enjoy exploring our massive collection of Christmas Crackers and more.”