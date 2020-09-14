Britbox now available on next-gen Freesat boxes

Britbox, which offers a growing selection of dramas, comedies, documentaries and films from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, is now available on Freesat’s next-generation set top boxes.

The streaming service is already available on selected smart TVs and streaming boxes and sticks, and is also due to arrive on Freeview set top boxes and TVs in the coming months.

Both Britbox and Freesat are co-owned by the BBC and ITV.

Alistair Thom, CEO of Freesat commented: “2020 has been a huge year for Freesat with the release of our new set top boxes and the welcoming of new content partners to the platform.

“The launch of BritBox promises even greater programming choice and we cannot wait to bring its mix of the best of British TV to our customers as we’re sure that it will resonate significantly with them.”

Tom Price, BritBox’s Director of Commercial and Financial Planning added: “We’re delighted to be adding Freesat to the wide range of set top boxes, Smart TVs and streaming sticks supported by our service which now includes over 20 million devices in addition to web and mobile apps.

“With content ranging from award-winning drama to classic comedy, hit reality and cult TV, BritBox will bring Freesat users the biggest box of British box sets this Autumn.

“Subscribers will also be able to enjoy the timely return of the most iconic political satire Spitting Image, available only on BritBox from October.”