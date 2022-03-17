BritBox now available on Virgin Media set top boxes 

BritBox is now available to Virgin Media customers with a TV 360 or V6 set top box. Owned by ITV, the streaming service offers archive and recent shows from all of the UK’s Public Service Broadcasters as well a growing collection of original commissions such as the stylish period drama Hotel Portofino and the much anticipated second season of Sanditon.

It’s also been confirmed that ITVX, the new app which will replace the separate ITV Hub and BritBox apps, will be available on Virgin Media boxes.

Tom Price, BritBox UK’s Commercial Director said: We are thrilled to bring BritBox to Virgin Media customers, building on the multi-year partnership ITV and Virgin Media announced last year.

“Launching Britbox on Virgin Media means that even more customers now have easy access to the best of British entertainment, including original dramas Magpie Murders and Murder in Provence, and just in time for Sanditon Series 2.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2 said: “BritBox is a fantastic addition to Virgin Media’s TV platform, offering our customers access to their favourite British programmes along with a host of top TV channels and apps – all in one place.”