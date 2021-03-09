BritBox signs up half a million UK subscribers

BritBox UK has signed up half a million subscribers in its first 16 months, ITV has announced.

Launched in November 2019, the UK version of the streaming service is a joint venture between BBC Studios and ITV which owns 90% of the business and oversees day to day management and operations.

It brings together archive and recent content from both shareholders plus Channel 4 and Channel 5, in addition to other selected rights holders such as Studiocanal which has provided a number of classic movies to sit alongside films from the ITV Studios catalogue and a curated selection of Film4 titles.

Arts fans are also catered for thanks to deals with The Royal Ballet Company and National Theatre.

BritBox has also commissioned original shows starting with a revival of Spitting Image. Its first original drama commission, The Beast Must Die starring Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris, will launch in May.

Announcing that subscriber numbers had passed the half million mark, ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall said: “It’s been a great first year on BritBox, with all of the UK PSBs on board and the launch of our BritBox Originals strategy with Spitting Image.

“Achieving half a million subscriptions in little over a year from launch puts BritBox ahead of plan and firmly establishes the service in the UK OTT market.”