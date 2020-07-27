BritBox to launch in 25 more countries

BritBox, the BBC and ITV backed streaming service, is to launch in 25 countries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America and Africa.

The service, which debuted in the US and has since expanded to Canada and the UK, is already confirmed to be launching in Australia later this year.

All non-UK versions of the service operate as a 50/50 joint venture between BBC Studios and ITV, while in the UK ITV holds a 90% share.

Carolyn McCall, ITV CEO, said: “This international expansion plan will firmly establish BritBox as a global premium brand in a rapidly growing sector.

“Offering subscribers the best and biggest collection of British content has enabled BritBox to rapidly grow in our existing countries and as streaming continues to expand worldwide this roll out will give our distinctive streaming business truly international scale.”

Tim Davie CEO BBC Studios said “BritBox has very quickly found a place in viewers’ hearts and we know there is further appetite amongst international audiences who love great British content.

“We are actively appraising new markets to introduce the service and are very excited about the imminent launch in Australia.”