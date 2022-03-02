BritBox to stream BAFTA film awards in North America & South Africa

BritBox is to stream this year’s BAFTA film awards to subscribers in the US, Canada and South Africa. Hosted by Rebel Wilson, the ceremony will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 13th.

The two organisations first worked together in 2018 when BritBox brought the Britannia Awards live to North American audiences.

“BAFTA has been incredible to work with in the past,” said Emily Powers, Head of BritBox North America.

“Being the home to the largest collection of British entertainment, we only thought it natural to bring the biggest awards show to our BritBox viewers.”

Emma Baehr, BAFTA’s Executive Director of Awards and Content, said: “We are delighted to work with BritBox so audiences in North America and South Africa can tune into this year’s ceremony to see who wins a BAFTA, and join us in celebrating the very best in film.

“With Rebel Wilson hosting in front of an auditorium packed full of famous faces, it promises to be a truly unmissable show.”