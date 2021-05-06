BritBox UK and Masterpiece order 2 new series of Sanditon

BritBox UK has partnered with PBS’ Masterpiece to bring Sanditon back for a second and third season.

Based on Jane Austen’s unfinished final novel and produced by Red Planet Pictures, the first series aired on ITV in 2019 before being seen by PBS audiences last year. Masterpiece has now ordered two further seasons, with BritBox UK acting as a co-producer.

The streaming service will premiere the new seasons as a BritBox Original in the UK, with ITV then showing them at a later date.

After fans were left hanging in suspense by the first season’s finale and clamoring for more, the drama will continue to follow the high-spirited and independent heroine, Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams, Curfew) as she returns to the picturesque coastal resort of Sanditon.

Charlotte’s journey is one thread of an intricate tapestry of compelling stories full of intrigue, excitement, and romance. Against the backdrop of beautiful vistas, familiar faces return and new inhabitants are introduced – all of whom will be having adventures as joyous and surprising as the seaside town itself.

Justin Young (Death in Paradise, Ripper Street), who wrote four episodes of the first season will develop the new seasons and take the role of lead writer and executive producer. Andrew Davies, who originally created the series, will also return to write several episodes and executive produce.

Belinda Campbell, Joint MD of Red Planet Pictures commented: “We’re thrilled to be able to invite viewers back to Sanditon for not just one but two further visits!

“Justin Young and Andrew Davies’ sensational scripts are relevant, timely and captivating and we can’t wait to share all the exciting new developments we have in store for our much loved characters. Now, more than ever, I think we could all do with some joy on our TV screens as well as a healthy dose of fresh sea air.”

“We are absolutely delighted to announce a second and third season of Sanditon, a show that has inspired such a passionate and devoted fan base,” said Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson. “Audiences can expect romance, humor and plenty of twists and turns in these new seasons of Sanditon.”.

Will Harrison, BritBox UK MD commented: “We couldn’t be happier to be involved in bringing the wonderful Sanditon back to screens across the UK, and want to thank the fans for keeping these characters alive while plans came together.”

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill commented: “I’m so glad that the success of Sanditon in the US has paved the way for its return, and for ITV to continue on this wonderful journey. We know there are many loyal fans of the show in the UK that will be delighted to see its return and that we were able to find a way to bring it back.”