Britbox UK comes to Xbox consoles

Britbox UK is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Series X models models.

The streaming service offers access to the largest selection of UK boxsets, including classic TV titles such as Doctor Who, Tenko, Inspector Morse, Miss Marple and Spooks, plus selected British movies.

As well as monthly additions to its library, the service offers curated themed collections including for Halloween and Christmas, with a raft of festive specials from Duty Free, Are You Being Served?, Butterflies and Bread, confirmed to be streaming from November 18th.

The app is available to download from the Xbox Microsoft Store.