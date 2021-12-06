BritBox UK commissions new spy documentary

A new three-part documentary series exploring the secret worlds of spies is coming to BritBox UK next March.

Commissioned from ITN Productions, Secrets of the Spies will explore the rarified world of spies, covering everything from Cold War defections and covert assassinations to sophisticated cyber-attacks.

It will investigate recent cases and current methods while exploring the history of espionage, both fact and fiction – and everything in between.

The series will include interviews with former spies, experts, historians, and authors to offer a unique perspective of the topic.