BritBox UK hit Hotel Portofino is getting a second series

Natascha McElhone stars as Bella Ainsworth in the stylish hit period drama Hotel Portofino. Image: (c) Eagle Eye Drama

Producers Eagle Eye Drama and Beta Film have confirmed that period drama Hotel Portofino is returning for a second series after strong performances on Britbox UK – where it became on the service’s highest streaming originals – plus on Foxtel Australia and Sky Italia’s Sky Serie channel.

Set against the historical backdrop of the rise of Fascism in Mussolini’s Italy, the series follows the Ainsworth family who set up a quintessentially British hotel in the breathtakingly beautiful town of Portofino.

Natascha McElhone will again head up the cast as Bella Ainsworth, the daughter of a wealthy industrialist.

Also confirmed to return are Mark Umbers who plays Bella’s charming but dangerous aristocratic husband Cecil, and Lily Fraser as the hotel’s most famous guest singer turned movie star, Claudine Pascal.

Season two sees relations at breaking point and the future of the hotel threatened when Cecil does business with the sort of people you just can’t afford to double cross. All six episodes will be written by series creator Matt Baker and Adam Wimpenny also returns to direct all episodes.

It’s also been confirmed that Eagle Eye’s Professor T is also returning for a second series which is currently shooting in Cambridge and Belgium.

Starring Ben Miller, the series debuted in the UK on BritBox before later being broadcast on ITV and has been sold to more than 100 markets including Brazil, South Korea and Iceland.

Jo McGrath, CCO of Eagle Eye Drama, says: “Hotel Portofino became an instant hit with audiences worldwide and the second season will feature another heady mix of romance, intrigue, and dangerous ambitions.

“The setting and fashions will continue to be a sumptuous feast for the eyes, and next season the stakes get even higher for both the guests and the hotel’s owners.”

Oliver Bachert, Chief Distribution Officer Beta Film, added: “We are more than pleased to continue our successful relationship with Eagle Eye. It is Beta’s pleasure and honour to be the international partner of Professor T and Hotel Portofino and make both series travel the globe.

“We can’t wait to embark on new journeys with all-time favourite genius Professor T, and dive with our stellar cast of Hotel Portofino into their Mediterranean adventures. Both really feel like the bright drama we need these days.”