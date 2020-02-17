Britbox UK now available on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick

Britbox, the BBC and ITV backed streaming service, is now available on Amazon’s Fire TV sticks and boxes.

Costing £5.99 per month with a 30 day free trial, Britbox is the new streaming home for shows from the BBC and ITV, including Spooks, Doctor Who, Endeavour and Cold Feet.

The service launched in the UK last November and is already available on various Freeview Play set top boxes and TVs, Apple TV boxes, iOS and Android and on selected smart TV sets but its arrival on Amazon’s range of streaming sticks* and boxes makes it easy for anyone to add to their streaming options without replacing their existing kit.

TV boxsets from Channel 4 and Channel 5 are to join the service this year, as are films from Film4.

Fire TV owners can download the free Britbox app via their device’s built-in app store or via the Amazon website.

*Affiliate Link