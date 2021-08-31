BritBox UK now available on Roku TVs and devices

BritBox is now available on Roku streaming players and Roku powered smart TVs in the UK and has been integrated into Roku Pay, allowing users to easily sign up to the streaming service via their remote control.

Tom Price, BritBox UK’s Commercial Director said: “We are thrilled to bring the best of British entertainment to Roku, which has been one of the most demanded platforms in customer feedback.

“Our mission is to make it easy to enjoy BritBox across any device and we now cover all the major streaming devices and smart TV platforms.

“It’s perfect timing with original and exclusive shows including the new series of Spitting Image launching in the next few months as well as our unrivalled collection of classic and contemporary British TV.”

“We are thrilled to bring BritBox to Roku customers in the UK. It fits our philosophy to always offer the best and diverse entertainment selection to our users,” added Yulia Poltorak, Director International Content Distribution at Roku

“BritBox, with its wide range of British TV series as well as new exciting originals, will add even more choice to our users in the UK.”