BritBox UK to stream romantic comedy-drama series, One Night

BritBox UK has announced that Norwegian ‘real time’ romantic comedy-drama series One Night will be available to stream from 28th October.

The ten-episode series tells the story of 27-year-old Elizabeth (Myanna Buring), who works as a waitress, and Jonas (Baasmo Christiansen), a 35-year-old carpenter. Their encounter is none other than a blind date. Step by step, as they get to know each other, so do we…

In the midst of this weird, awkward and moving journey through the night, we the audience look deep into both of the characters’ hearts and hopes, and we feel with them the longingness to be loved.

One Night was written and directed by Lilyhammer’s Øystein Karlsen and produced by Viafilm’s Anders Tangen for Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.