Britt Ekland, Susie Blake and Henry Blofeld join BBC One’s The Real Marigold Hotel

The Real Marigold Hotel returns to BBC One on 30th April with an all star line up which includes former movie star Britt Ekland, TV Dragon Duncan Bannatyne, and cricket commentator Henry Blofeld.

Joining them to road test retirement in India are fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes, Chuckle Brother Paul Chuckle, actress Susie Blake, singer Barbara Dickson and EastEnders actor John Altman.

Six thousand miles away from home and in the colourful coastal city of Puducherry and in Rishikesh in the foothills of the Himalayas, the group have time to reflect on the ups and downs of life, open up to each other and find out if they could spend their golden years there.

Clare Sillery, the BBC’s Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, History and Religion, said: “I’m delighted to announce a new series of this hugely successful BBC One series.

“Our cast of famous senior citizens bring a wonderful blend of warmth and wit and wisdom to this latest adventure in Puducherry, India that is simply a joy to watch.”

David Clews, Executive Producer for The Real Marigold Hotel brand, added: “Every series it’s a joy to see the finest group of celebrities come together on an unforgettable adventure and this series doesn’t disappoint.

“Household names combined with royalty from the creative industries all promise to see hearts open and some unlikely friendships blossom.

“Our cast members deliver a journey of reflection and warmth, with laugh out loud adventures and life changing results.”