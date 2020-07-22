Bruce Willis and Jesse Metcalfe’s Hard Kill gets UK release date

ILY Films have confirmed the digital download release of Bruce Willis (Die Hard) and Jesse Metcalfe’s (Dallas) high octane thriller Hard Kill across all major platforms on September 14th.

The film follows a team of fearless mercenaries, led by security expert Derek Miller (Metcalfe), who are considered the best fighters on Earth that money can buy.

They’re hired by billionaire tech CEO Donovan Chalmers (Willis) to protect a piece of technology that, if exposed, could destroy the world.

Their mission becomes even higher risk when Chalmers’ daughter is kidnapped by terrorist group The Pardoners, who will stop at nothing to obtain the tech.

Miller and his team must now work together with Chalmers in order to save his family and protect the fate of the human race before it’s too late.