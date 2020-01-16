Bruce Willis’ Trauma Centre gets UK home entertainment release date

Bruce Willis’ Trauma Centre is coming to Digital Download on 17th February and DVD 24th February 2020 via Lionsgate.

Willis plays Lt. Wakes, a vengeful police detective determined to solve the murders of his partner and an informant.

Wakes joins forces with Madison (Nicky Whelan), a witness injured during the shootings.

After the killers pursue Madison across the abandoned floor of a hospital, she confirms Wakes’s worst fears: the two men are actually corrupt vice cops covering up a crime.

As Wakes vows revenge, this heart-pounding action-thriller reaches an explosive climax.