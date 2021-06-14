Bryson DeChambeau helps create new content for Golf Clash

U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau has partnered with Warner Bros. Games and Playdemic to bring new content to the hit mobile videogame, Golf Clash.



Available today through June 21, DeChambeau’s strength off the tee will be personified through Bryson’s Power Play Challenge, a personalised closest-to-the-pin style competition based on the mobile title’s popular Golden Shot feature.

This new challenge gives participants a chance to win the official Bryson Ball by hitting a hole-in-one in standard mode or by winning any chest in hard mode.

As the longest driver on the PGA Tour, DeChambeau’s bespoke golf ball features a combination of powerful attributes to match his physical prowess on the course and prominently displays his autograph and silhouette logo, complete with his signature golf cap.

This limited time in-game item will be available for purchase from June 15-18 to use throughout the Golf Clash experience with no expiration.



From June 17-20, players can compete for ultimate bragging rights in the Bryson DeChambeau9-Hole Cup, a condensed three-day tournament with two qualifying rounds, followed by one final round.

For competitors looking to polish their skills, before, during or after the event, practice mode for the tournament is available today through June 20 in Golf Clash.

“I’m a big fan of videogames so it’s awesome to have my own content in Golf Clash,” said Bryson DeChambeau.

“Whether I’m playing at home or on the road, Golf Clash really brings out my inner scientist, and I love how you can incorporate so many different strategies with a huge variety of balls and clubs. I’m excited to see fans try out my Power Play Challenge on the virtual course this week!”

Paul Gouge, CEO of Playdemic, said: “We’re excited to bring on champion golfer Bryson DeChambeau as our latest ambassador for Golf Clash and share his signature content with our community.

“The new Bryson Ball, Power Play Challenge and personalised 9-Hole Cup feature Bryson’s unique style and stature on the course, while providing new ways for players to experience Golf Clash.”