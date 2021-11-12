BT adds inclusive Netflix to TV packages

BT is now offering bundled access to Netflix’s basic tier within its Entertainment, Big Entertainment and VIP TV plans.

The plans include BT’s recently launched Pro recordable set top box – which supports 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos – and a choice of Now TV memberships alongside the exclusive AMC channel Freeview. Customers can also add the cost of BritBox and Prime Video subscriptions to their BT bill.

Users can tailor their channel line-up each month and can also upgrade the inclusive Standard Definition Netflix plan to HD or UHD in return for an additional monthly payment.

Those who sign up from today until 2nd December will get their first three months BT TV service half price.

Siena Pakington, TV content Director at BT, said: “We know that our customers love watching Netflix shows and films, so we’re thrilled to be able to include a Netflix subscription as part of our flexible entertainment TV packages and offer them an even more extensive line up of the best content.

“This addition, together with our recently launched BT TV Box Pro means our viewers are set to enjoy the very best TV experience with ability to switch up their viewing month to month.”

Chris Whiteley, Director of Partnerships at Netflix, added: “We’re really excited to make Netflix a core part of the BT TV entertainment packages. This partnership means that BT TV customers now have access to Netflix’s fantastic variety of series and films for everyone across the household to enjoy.”