BT, Amazon and the BBC to share Champions League coverage from 2024

Champions League coverage is to be split between three broadcasters from 2024, with the BBC showing Wednesday night highlights while BT and Prime Video will share live match coverage.

Amazon’s streaming service will get the first pick for Tuesday night games while BT, which currently enjoys exclusive coverage of the competition, will show all other live games.

Despite no longer having exclusive rights to the competition, BT is set to broadcast more matches than ever before under the competition’s revised format with 533 of the 550 games available on its channels – an increase of 113 games.

It will also retain exclusive rights to the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Europa Conference League and says it will continue to make the three contests’ finals available for all to watch.

Marc Allera, Chief Executive of BT’s Consumer Division, said “BT Sport continues to be the home of the UEFA Club Competitions until 2027 and we are extremely proud to have the privilege of twelve years of broadcasting one of the most exciting competitions in the world.

“It is fantastic news for our viewers that from 2024 we will be able to show more games than ever before live and exclusive on BT Sport.”

BBC Director of Sport Barbara Slater said the corporation was “simply thrilled to have won these rights.”

She added: “Our reach and ability to bring people together is unrivalled and we couldn’t be more delighted that UEFA have recognised the value in our ability to bring the UEFA Champions League to the widest possible audience across the UK.”

Speaking for UEFA, Marketing Director Guy-Laurent Epstein said: “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with BT until 2027.

“BT has been a long-standing UEFA club competition partner since 2015, where it has applied industry leading broadcast expertise to European club football. Throughout 2024-27 BT will broadcast more live matches than ever before, which will be supplemented by its exceptional array of original programming.”

He added that the body was also “thrilled to be partnering with the BBC in the UK,” adding: “The BBC brand is synonymous with premium sport, and it will apply its extensive expertise in delivering wide-reaching UEFA Champions League coverage for fans in the market.”