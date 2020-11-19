SEENIT

BT announces big savings on TV and broadband plans this Black Friday

BT has announced Black Friday deals of three months free broadband and three months at half-price on all of its TV packages.

The ISP’s three months of free superfast broadband is available across its entire range of packages, giving a saving of £114.96 for customers signing up to its popular Fibre 1 package on a 24-month contract. 

Customers signing up to Complete Wi-Fi, which guarantees reliable W-Fi in every room, can get three-months free, saving £30. 

BT Broadband Deals

ProductStandard PriceBlack Friday DealBlack Friday Total Saving (over 24-months)
Superfast Fibre Essential£26.99/month + £19.99 set-upThree months free, no set-up charge£100.96
Superfast Fibre 1£27.99/month + £9.99 set-upThree months free and £26.99/month thereafter, no set-up charge£114.96
Superfast Fibre 2£31.99/month + £9.99 set-up    Three months free, no set-up charge£105.96
Superfast Fibre 100£39.99/month + £9.99 set-up    Three months free, no set-up charge£129.96
Superfast Fibre 250/ Full Fibre 300£49.99/month + £9.99 set-up    Three months free, no set-up charge£159.96
Full Fibre 900£59.99/month + £9.99 set-up    Three months free, no set-up charge£189.96
Complete Wi-Fi£10/month + £9.99 set-up    Three months free, no set-up charge£30

Deals are also available on BT TV plans, which include Sky’s line-up of entertainment, movie and sports channels, all recordable on a BT set top box, plus BT Sports and AMC.

Customers can swap between packages and add and remove channel packs every month, ensuring they’re only ever paying for what they want to watch.

BT TV Deals

ProductStandard PriceBlack Friday DealBlack Friday Total Saving (over 24-months)
BT Sport£15/month      Three months half-price£22.50
BT Big Sport£40/month      Three months half-price£60
BT Entertainment£12/month      Three months half-price£18
BT Big Entertainment£22/month      Three months half-price£33
BT VIP£65/month      Three months half-price£97.50

All deals run from 19th November until 3rd December and are available at BT.com

