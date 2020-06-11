BT announces new ‘second line’ broadband service for home workers and gamers

BT has launched a new ‘second line’ home broadband service aimed at users seeking “reassurance” that they’ll always be able to get online for working, gaming or online learning.

Research carried out by the ISP showed that “32% believe a second dedicated home broadband line would improve their ability to work from home”.

The new ‘Dedicated Connection’ service is available to both existing BT retail customers and to households whose existing connection is with another provider.

BT says customers will receive the fastest download speeds supported by their new line, up to a maximum of 80Mbps.

Customers will also benefit from a free line install, BT’s ‘Keep Connected Promise’ – which sees the ISP send out a free 4G mini-hub if the broadband goes down – plus its ‘Complete Wi-Fi’ service, which guarantees a fast connection in every room or £100 back.

Existing BT customers will save £10 per month on the monthly £59.99 price.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer division, said: “Our new Dedicated Connection service is specifically designed to provide additional reassurance for consumers, regardless of their existing provider.

“It will allow them to double the connectivity potential in their home, providing a single connection they can use for activities such as working from home, gaming or online schooling – enabling them to get a reliable connection without disruption.”