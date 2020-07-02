BT appoints Sky Media as new ad and sponsorship agent

Sky Media will now handle advertising sales and sponsorship deals for BT Sport following a competitive tendering process.

The new deal ends BT’s partnership with Channel 4 and further deepens the commercial relationship between Sky and BT following their mutual wholesale deal and the appointment of Sky as retailer of the BT Sports channels in Ireland.

In addition to its parent company’s own channels, Sky Media represents a range of major broadcasters and channels including Channel 5, Viacom and Discovery.

Andy Haworth, Managing Director, BT Sport said, “Channel 4 have been a great partner who have been with us since launch and have helped us become the established business we are today. I would like to thank them for all of their hard work and support.”

“We are excited to be forging a new partnership with the Sky Media team, whose expertise in the sport market stood out, we are excited about the new opportunities this will bring and look forward to working together.”

Patrick Behar, Chief Business Officer at Sky said: “This new agreement between BT Sport and Sky Media is just another step forward in deepening the longstanding partnership between BT and Sky.

“From rolling out our world-class entertainment on BT TV through our NOW TV service, and reaching a deal to offer both parties’ sports offerings in one place earlier this year, our relationship is going from strength to strength.

“This latest agreement is another perfect fit for both of us and it will mean Sky Media can offer clients all the best sports advertising available in the UK, in one place.”