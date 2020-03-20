BT axes broadband caps to keep households online during Coronavirus pandemic

BT has removed download caps from its domestic broadband packages, meaning every customer now has unlimited data to browse, stream and work from home for the duration of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The firm is also allowing both BT Mobile and EE customers to access online NHS services without it counting towards their plan’s data allowance.

It’s also removing out-of-bundle charges for landline only customers “for the most critical services, such as UK landline and mobile calls, and placing a £5 per month cap so they can make the essential calls they need to keep in touch, without worrying about their bill.”

Customers worrying about their finances or struggling to pay their bill can contact a dedicated team to discuss a solution.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT Consumer, has also reassured customers that the firm’s networks will be able to keep them online.

In a blogpost, he said: “We know that working from home won’t generate significantly more traffic across our network than working in the office, even with more video calling and conferencing, HD streaming and now digital home schooling.

“We also have a dedicated team of brilliant engineers in our Network operations centre monitoring 24/7 for even the slightest issues.

“They’ve seen mobile calls go up, but data usage go down and have even deployed extra monitoring on all areas across our network to stay on top of this constantly evolving situation.

“My thanks goes out to our people who are putting the network’s and our customers’ needs ahead of their own.”