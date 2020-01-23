BT confirms PPV pricing for 33rd WWE Royal Rumble

BT Sport has confirmed that the 2020 edition of the Royal Rumble will be shown live on its Pay Per View channel, BT Sport Box Office.

The contest will see some of WWE’s biggest Superstars, including Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio and Roman Reigns vying for the right to a World Championship match at WrestleMania 36.

Fans will be able to watch the Royal Rumble live on BT Sport Box Office WWE, with a free-to-view Royal Rumble KickOff show starting at 22:00.

Coverage of the main card will start at midnight, costing £19.95 in the UK and can be watched through BT TV, Virgin TV and Sky:

• BT TV, BT Sport on Sky or Sky customers who have previously watched BT Sport Box Office can pay using their remote control.

• Sky customers new to BT Sport Box Office can register and pay online at www.bt.com/sportboxoffice.

• Virgin TV customers in the UK should visit the On-Demand section and choose Live Events.

• Customers in the Republic of Ireland can purchase BT Sport Box Office via Sky at www.sky.com/boxoffice/btsport.