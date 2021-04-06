BT extends in-home set-up partnership with Ron Johnson’s Enjoy

BT is to continue offering free expert delivery and in-home set-up of new devices until at least 2025 after extending its tie-up with provider Enjoy Technology. The service launched the service in 2018 and covers nearly 80% of the UK population via the EE and BT brands.

As well as extending its contract with Enjoy, BT has also made an investment in the company which was co-founded by Apple retail strategist, Ron Johnson.

“Our work with BT Group has been instrumental in bringing Enjoy’s ‘Commerce at Home’ experience through the door and into the homes of more customers across the UK,” said Johnson.

“BT continues to be an amazing partner and together we reach nearly 80% of the UK population. We are pleased to extend our exclusive partnership as we provide a world-class experience for customers and their new BT and EE products and services.”

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer division, said: “The value of our partnership with Enjoy is clearer than ever. Over the past year, we’ve been able to continue to offer the most personal and local service in the U.K. despite the closure of our stores during lockdown.

“We’re showing our commitment to providing the best multi-channel service in the industry by extending our partnership for a further four years and investing to be a part of this mobile retail technology offer.”