BT is offering all TV and broadband customers 6 months free BritBox

BT TV and broadband customers can now grab themselves six months free access to BritBox.

Available on BT’s YouView boxes, smart TVs and streaming sticks, BritBox brings together past hits from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Film4, selected titles from Studiocanal’s film library and filmed performances from the Royal Shakespeare Company.

The service is also commissioning original first run shows, including the new series of Spitting Image which debuted last weekend.

The free offer is available to new and existing BT customers from 6th October. After the six-month period ends, customers will be able to pay for the service through their BT bill.

Sharon Meadows, Director of Propositions at BT said: “There’s never been a better time to sign up to BritBox and for our TV and broadband customers the next 6 months are on us.

“We could all do with a little entertainment right now and what could be better than indulging in some of the most iconic British dramas, comedies and films?”.

Tom Price, BritBox’s Commercial Director added: “It’s fantastic that BT is making it even easier for their customers to join BritBox, and with this new offer there’s no reason not to give it a try and experience brand-new Spitting Image alongside the best collection of amazing British box sets, films and theatre.”