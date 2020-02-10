BT Mobile is now offering standalone 5G plans

BT is now offering 5G mobile plans to all customers in the UK’s busiest cities and towns.

First launched last November, BT Mobile’s 5G service was initially exclusively available for those on its BT Halo converged mobile and home broadband plan but from today is available as a standalone product.

The 5G network is available in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, Hull, Sunderland, Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry, Bristol and Wakefield and Wolverhampton

Pete Oliver, Managing Director of Marketing, BT Consumer, said: “Our BT Halo customers have been some of the first to enjoy 5G in the UK, and we’re now giving all of our customers the chance to get superfast, reliable mobile connections even in the busiest places.

“Whether you’re watching HD TV or sport on the go, or FaceTiming your family on the way home, 5G makes a huge difference to everyday experiences and opens up even more exciting new experiences like seamless augmented reality and HD mobile gaming.”