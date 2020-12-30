BT reveals ‘best ever” January deals on TV and broadband

BT is marking the beginning of the new year with its “best ever” January deals including its Superfast Fibre 2 plan for £29.99 a month and deals on TV including half price on its Big Sport package price for 6 months.

BT Broadband Deals

Product Standard Price January Deal January Total Saving (over 24-months) Broadband Unlimited £24.99/month + £10 activation + £9.99 P&P No set-up charge, free postal & packaging £19.99 Superfast Fibre Essential £26.99/month + £9.99 P&P £24.99/month, no set-up charge, free postal & packaging £19.99 Superfast Fibre 1 £27.99/month + £9.99 P&P No set-up charge, free postal & packaging £19.99 Superfast Fibre 2 £31.99/month + £9.99 P&P £29.99/month, no set-up charge, free postal & packaging £57.99 Superfast Fibre 100 £39.99/month + £9.99 P&P No set-up charge, free postal & packaging £9.99 Superfast Fibre 250 £49.99/month + £9.99 P&P No set-up charge, free postal & packaging £9.99 Full Fibre 100 £39.99/month + £9.99 P&P No set-up charge, free postal & packaging £9.99 Full Fibre 300 £49.99/month + £9.99 P&P No set-up charge, free postal & packaging £9.99 Full Fibre 900 £59.99/month + £9.99 P&P No set-up charge, free postal & packaging £9.99 Complete Wi-Fi £10/month + £9.99P&P No set-up charge, free postal & packaging £9.99

BT TV Deals

Product Standard Price January Deal January Total Saving (over 24-months) BT Sport £15/month + £9.99P&P Six months half-price, free postage & packaging £54.99 BT Big Sport £40/month + £9.99P&P Six months half-price, free postage & packaging £129.99 BT Entertainment £12/month + £9.99P&P Free postage & packaging £9.99 BT Big Entertainment £22/month + £9.99P&P Free postage & packaging £9.99 BT VIP £65/month Free postage & packaging £9.99

Offers are available from 30th December and run until 21st January.