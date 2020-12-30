BT reveals ‘best ever” January deals on TV and broadband

BT is marking the beginning of the new year with its “best ever” January deals including its Superfast Fibre 2 plan for £29.99 a month and deals on TV including half price on its Big Sport package price for 6 months.
BT Broadband Deals
|Product
|Standard Price
|January Deal
|January Total Saving (over 24-months)
|Broadband Unlimited
|£24.99/month + £10 activation + £9.99 P&P
|No set-up charge, free postal & packaging
|£19.99
|Superfast Fibre Essential
|£26.99/month + £9.99 P&P
|£24.99/month, no set-up charge, free postal & packaging
|£19.99
|Superfast Fibre 1
|£27.99/month + £9.99 P&P
|No set-up charge, free postal & packaging
|£19.99
|Superfast Fibre 2
|£31.99/month + £9.99 P&P
|£29.99/month, no set-up charge, free postal & packaging
|£57.99
|Superfast Fibre 100
|£39.99/month + £9.99 P&P
|No set-up charge, free postal & packaging
|£9.99
|Superfast Fibre 250
|£49.99/month + £9.99 P&P
|No set-up charge, free postal & packaging
|£9.99
|Full Fibre 100
|£39.99/month + £9.99 P&P
|No set-up charge, free postal & packaging
|£9.99
|Full Fibre 300
|£49.99/month + £9.99 P&P
|No set-up charge, free postal & packaging
|£9.99
|Full Fibre 900
|£59.99/month + £9.99 P&P
|No set-up charge, free postal & packaging
|£9.99
|Complete Wi-Fi
|£10/month + £9.99P&P
|No set-up charge, free postal & packaging
|£9.99
BT TV Deals
|Product
|Standard Price
|January Deal
|January Total Saving (over 24-months)
|BT Sport
|£15/month + £9.99P&P
|Six months half-price, free postage & packaging
|£54.99
|BT Big Sport
|£40/month + £9.99P&P
|Six months half-price, free postage & packaging
|£129.99
|BT Entertainment
|£12/month + £9.99P&P
|Free postage & packaging
|£9.99
|BT Big Entertainment
|£22/month + £9.99P&P
|Free postage & packaging
|£9.99
|BT VIP
|£65/month
|Free postage & packaging
|£9.99
Offers are available from 30th December and run until 21st January.