BT reveals ‘best ever” January deals on TV and broadband

BT is marking the beginning of the new year with its “best ever” January deals including its Superfast Fibre 2 plan for £29.99 a month and deals on TV including half price on its Big Sport package price for 6 months.

BT Broadband Deals

ProductStandard PriceJanuary DealJanuary Total Saving (over 24-months)
Broadband Unlimited£24.99/month + £10 activation + £9.99 P&PNo set-up charge, free postal & packaging£19.99
Superfast Fibre Essential£26.99/month + £9.99 P&P£24.99/month, no set-up charge, free postal & packaging£19.99
Superfast Fibre 1£27.99/month + £9.99 P&PNo set-up charge, free postal & packaging£19.99
Superfast Fibre 2£31.99/month + £9.99 P&P£29.99/month, no set-up charge, free postal & packaging£57.99
Superfast Fibre 100£39.99/month + £9.99 P&P No set-up charge, free postal & packaging      £9.99 
Superfast Fibre 250£49.99/month + £9.99 P&P No set-up charge, free postal & packaging      £9.99 
Full Fibre 100£39.99/month + £9.99 P&P No set-up charge, free postal & packaging      £9.99 
Full Fibre 300£49.99/month + £9.99 P&P No set-up charge, free postal & packaging      £9.99 
Full Fibre 900£59.99/month + £9.99 P&P No set-up charge, free postal & packaging      £9.99 
Complete Wi-Fi£10/month + £9.99P&P No set-up charge, free postal & packaging      £9.99 

BT TV Deals

ProductStandard PriceJanuary DealJanuary Total Saving (over 24-months)
BT Sport£15/month + £9.99P&PSix months half-price, free postage & packaging£54.99
BT Big Sport£40/month + £9.99P&PSix months half-price, free postage & packaging£129.99
BT Entertainment£12/month + £9.99P&P  Free postage & packaging   £9.99
BT Big Entertainment£22/month + £9.99P&P  Free postage & packaging   £9.99
BT VIP£65/month  Free postage & packaging   £9.99

Offers are available from 30th December and run until 21st January.

