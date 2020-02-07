BT Sport adds UFC to enhanced video player app

BT Sport is expanding its enhanced video player to cover UFC events, allowing fans to watch full replays immediately after the live broadcast as well as the ability to drop back in at a favourite moment via the interactive timeline.

The enhanced video player will be available for every numbered and Fight Night event on BT Sport and each fight on the prelims and main card will be signposted in individual chapters so they’re easy to find.

UFC 247 will be available on the enhanced video player but subscribers can already get a sneak peek at the new viewing experience right now by visiting btsport.com/ufcenhanced .

BT Sport customers can already advantage of the enhanced video player for coverage of the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEAF Europa League, FA Cup, Gallagher Premiership, MotoGP and Boxing.