BT Sport and National Futsal Series sign 3 year broadcast deal

BT Sport has signed a three-year deal to show the National Futsal Series Men’s Tier One and Women’s Super Series seasons.

Futsal is an exciting, five-a-side fast-paced form of football with small-sided teams, which places emphasis on technical skill in restricted spaces. The National Futsal Series was established in 2019 and incorporates 43 teams in five divisions across England, including both men’s and women’s teams.

BT’s coverage will coverage include all playoffs and finals and over a typical weekend will see four matches broadcast live from each of the men’s and women’s competitions – a total of 110 hours of coverage, split equally between the women’s and men’s game.

The first match weekend to be broadcast live on BT Sport is the weekend of October 9 and 10.

Simon Green, head of BT Sport, said: “Today’s news deepens BT Sport’s support for all levels and versions of football, with our coverage spanning grassroots, semi-professional, disability and elite forms of the game.

“We are looking forward to helping the top-flight futsal league in England reach new heights and support the long-term ambitions to drive more participation in the sport.”

Paul Szumilewicz, Managing Director of the National Futsal Series, said: “This is the biggest broadcast commitment ever in the history of English futsal league competitions and we are delighted that BT Sport has recognised the potential of futsal.

“The increased visibility the deal will bring to the NFS will help the league and the sport of futsal connect to new and wider audiences. We’re looking forward to working with BT Sport to take futsal to a whole new level never seen before in this country.”