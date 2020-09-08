BT Sport app comes to Fire TV, Android TV and Roku devices

The BT Sport app is now available on Fire TV, Android TV and Roku streaming players and TVs, allowing fans to watch their favourite sports on more devices.

The app is already available on Samsung smart TVs, NOW TV, Sony PlayStation, Xbox, Google Chromecast and Apple TV.

In addition to the channels being available on BT TV, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media, BT offers a monthly pass which allows anyone to watch on a month-by-month, contract-free basis.

Subscribers on a BT Sport plan which includes ‘large screen’ access can use the app to watch live, catch-up and on-demand sport on up to two TVs and devices simultaneously and, subject to their package, those with a compatible device and TV can watch in 4K with High Dynamic Range (HDR) on BT Sport Ultimate.

Andy Haworth, managing director, commercial, BT Sport, said: “BT continues to connect more viewers to BT Sport content, leading the market with innovative ways to watch.

“Sports fans can expect more exciting innovations over the coming new football and rugby seasons.”