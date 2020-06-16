BT Sport app now available on Now TV devices

The BT Sport app is now available on streaming sticks and boxes supplied by Now TV, the Sky owned SVOD service.

Subscriptions for the channels are sold directly by BT and are separate to any Sky Sports passes the customer might already have.

The app will available on the Now TV 4K Box, Now TV Stick, the black Now TV box and Now TV Smart box (blue logo), but not on the first generation (white) Now TV box.

Customers with a Now TV 4K Box, and who have the necessary subscription and a compatible TV, will also be able to watch BT Sport Ultimate which offers 4K coverage of selected events with High Dynamic Range.

Now TV joins a wide range of large screen devices and platforms to offer the BT Sport app, with others including Samsung smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox and Apple TV.

The channels are also available on BT TV, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media.

Andy Haworth, managing director, commercial, BT Sport, said: “Today’s news marks the latest in this season’s sport innovations from BT, following our launch this season of Europe’s only channel offering sports in stunning HDR picture quality.

“BT continues to create more ways for our customers to watch their favourite sport, and we’re connecting more viewers to our content as BT Sport continues to go from strength to strength.”