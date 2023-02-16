BT Sport Box Office confirms Paul v Fury PPV pricing 

BT Sport has confirmed the pricing for its Pay Per View coverage of Jake Paul and Tommy Fury’s much-anticipated contest on February 26th.

The fight, which takes place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, has been two years in the making, with tension building and fiery social media exchanges between the pair.

Having entered the ring professionally in 2020, Paul’s career has been on a meteoric rise, with his record standing at 6-0, with four knockouts. His most recent bout saw him claim victory over UFC legend Anderson Silva, with Paul dropping the Brazilian in the 8th round at the Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona.

His opponent, Tommy Fury, comes into this clash with a professional record of 8-0, also with four knockouts.

Having fought in 12 amateur fights, winning two regional finals and reaching the 2016 UK national final, Fury enters the ring as the more experienced fighter. His most recent fight saw him knockout Polish light-heavyweight Daniel Bocianski in six rounds last April on the undercard of Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte.

The card will also feature two-weight world champion Badou Jack challenging WBC Cruiserweight world champion Illunga Makabu in the co-main event.

Fans will be able to watch all the build-up, the undercard and the main event of Paul v Fury exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office, priced at £19.95 in the UK and from €29.99 in the Republic of Ireland.

How to watch: