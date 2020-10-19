BT Sport Box Office to show Khabib vs. Gaethje

BT Sport has confirmed that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s highly anticipated return to the Octagon on October 24th will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.

Nurmagomedov will defend his belt for the first time since September 2019 against interim champion Justin Gaethje.

In the co-main event, more striking power will be on display as former UFC middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker, faces Jared Cannonier.

